michelle obama

Így nézett ki Michelle Obama a szalagavatóján

Veres Szilárd
újságíró. 2020. 02. 18. 21:16
Posztolt egy 38 évvel ezelőtti fotót.

Michelle Obama az MTV kihívásaként megosztott magáról egy képet a szalagavatójáról, ami 1982-ban volt. Vagyis ez a kép 38 évvel ezelőtt készült róla, és furcsa látni, hogy azóta mintha semmit nem változott volna. Ha nem tudtuk volna, hogy ő szerepel a képen, valószínűleg akkor is felismertük volna. A képen szereplő férfiről nem tudjuk, hogy az apja, vagy a szalagavatós párja.

Kiemelt kép: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

