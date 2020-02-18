Így nézett ki Michelle Obama a szalagavatóján

Michelle Obama az MTV kihívásaként megosztott magáról egy képet a szalagavatójáról, ami 1982-ban volt. Vagyis ez a kép 38 évvel ezelőtt készült róla, és furcsa látni, hogy azóta mintha semmit nem változott volna. Ha nem tudtuk volna, hogy ő szerepel a képen, valószínűleg akkor is felismertük volna. A képen szereplő férfiről nem tudjuk, hogy az apja, vagy a szalagavatós párja.
Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress. If you're a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote — you could get a free prom for your school! Learn more at prom.mtv.com. You can also help me spread the word by posting your prom photo with #PromChallenge.
Kiemelt kép: Paras Griffin/Getty Images