Kimentettek egy nőt a romok alól

Még negyvenen lehetnek annak a dnyiprói többemeletes háznak a romjai alatt, amelyet orosz rakétatámadás ért szombaton – írja a Guardian. Nemrég egy nőt mentettek ki élve a jelentősen megrongálódott épületből:

A woman was rescued from the rubble in Dnipro. Alive!

We watch these images and realize it could have been us. It could have been our loved ones. All of us, millions of Ukrainians, can die from bombs at any moment. We live with that knowledge. pic.twitter.com/OJC0R4pgu3

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 15, 2023