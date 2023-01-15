oroszországukrajnaorosz-ukrán háborúélő hírfolyam
AFP

Kimentettek egy nőt a romok alól

admin 24.hu
2023. 01. 15. 13:32

Még negyvenen lehetnek annak a dnyiprói többemeletes háznak a romjai alatt, amelyet orosz rakétatámadás ért szombaton – írja a Guardian. Nemrég egy nőt mentettek ki élve a jelentősen megrongálódott épületből:

Sikerült egy macskát is megtalálni:

