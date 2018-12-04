12.04. - Borbála, Barbara

Khloé Kardashian felismerhetetlen új hajszínével

Veres Szilárd
újságíró. 2018. 12. 04. 21:26

Khloé Kardashian fodrásza Instagramján leplezte le, hogy a celebnő platinum szőkére festette a haját, de szerencse, hogy odaírta, ki is ő, mert különben elég nehéz lett volna felismerni. A videót látszólag a sztár készítette magáról, hogy fodrásza feltölthesse róla, szerepel a gyereke is a felvételen.

Nem sokat segít mondjuk a filter sem rajta, de itt egy videó filter nélkül, több gyerekkontenttel.

Kiemelt kép:  Instagram

