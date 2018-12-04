Khloé Kardashian felismerhetetlen új hajszínével

Khloé Kardashian fodrásza Instagramján leplezte le, hogy a celebnő platinum szőkére festette a haját, de szerencse, hogy odaírta, ki is ő, mert különben elég nehéz lett volna felismerni. A videót látszólag a sztár készítette magáról, hogy fodrásza feltölthesse róla, szerepel a gyereke is a felvételen.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
@khloekardashian I love you #platinumblonde I Love doing your haircolor 🤗🤗🤗🤗 And you were so patient because I had to highlight all the brown in your hair first with @Redken #flashlift 40 vol and 1/4 oz of #olaplex and then highlight all the blonde with 10 volume.and 1/4 oz @olaplex leaving a tiny bit of a root. And then I glossed all over with shades EQ 4 ounces of clear and one drop of 0 I1B measure it by just pouring about a quarter of the lid . I painted this “drop” gloss at the root and then poured it all over it’s basically a blue drop and it goes on and off
Nem sokat segít mondjuk a filter sem rajta, de itt egy videó filter nélkül, több gyerekkontenttel.
