Forma-1

F1: nincs többé Sauber istálló

2019. 02. 01. 12:26

Korábban a témában:

A Sauber bejelentette, hogy a 2019-es versenyévadtól az eddig hivatalosan Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Teamnek nevezett Forma-1-es istálló nevet változtat.

Az idei versenyszezontól a tavalyi nyolcadik Kimi Räikönnennel, és Antonio Giovinazzival immár Alfa Romeo Racing néven versenyez. A váltás csak a névre vonatkozik, személycserék a vezetőségben nem várhatóak.

