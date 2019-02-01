F1: nincs többé Sauber istálló

A Sauber bejelentette, hogy a 2019-es versenyévadtól az eddig hivatalosan Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Teamnek nevezett Forma-1-es istálló nevet változtat.

New name, same game! ⚡ We’re excited to announce Sauber and Alfa Romeo to keep fighting for ambitious results in 2019 @F1 World Championship as Alfa Romeo Racing. 🤝 + info: https://t.co/1RUddkPMpj #AlfaRomeoRacing #SauberMotorsport #Bwoah pic.twitter.com/0gzgwgpl66

