Hundreds of Hungarians could be deported from the USA

Since Donald Trump took office, American authorities have toughened their stance, systematically detaining and then deporting illegal immigrants. The measure affects more than 11 million people living in the United States – including Hungarians. Affected individuals have either been working illegally, overstayed their visa or residence permit, or, in the case of Hungarian and other Western citizens, exceeded the 90-day limit of the visa waiver programme (ESTA).

We receive daily inquiries and calls from Hungarian families because their relatives have been taken by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Once someone is caught and detained by the authorities, they end up in what is known as an immigration detention centre, from which it is very difficult to be released. Every day, hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people staying illegally in the U.S. are arrested and placed in immigration detention before being deported to their home country

– told 24.hu Áron Szabó, an attorney practising in the U.S., whose office specialises in immigration and foreigner-related legal matters. In his view, Hungarian citizens can expect the same treatment as individuals from Mexico or other Latin American countries.

“There were states that previously welcomed immigrants more easily, allowing them to live in relative peace and without fear. This was the case in places like New York, Illinois (i.e., around Chicago), and parts of California. However, even in these states, people living illegally are no longer safe. It is perhaps no coincidence that a significant number of the raids announced by Donald Trump began in these very locations. Returning to the situation concerning our fellow countrymen: I personally know of several Hungarians who, due to the stricter measures, chose to leave the U.S. voluntarily” – the lawyer added. He advised Hungarians (and everyone else) staying in the U.S. on expired travel authorisations or visas to be cautious and avoid encounters with law enforcement.

Although Szabó doesn’t know any precise figures, he estimates that

several hundred Hungarian nationals may already be in immigration detention.