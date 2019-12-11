Kövess minket:
Greta Thunberg az év embere a Time magazinnál

24.hu
2019. 12. 11. 14:11
Greta Thunberg klímaaktivistát választotta az év emberének a Time magazin. A lap indoklásában azt írta, hogy 2019 volt az az év, amikor a klímaválság előtérbe került és már nem csak egyfajta politikai háttérzaj.

És senki sem tett ezért többet, mint Greta Thunberg.

Edward Felsenthal főszerkesztő szerint aligha képzelhető el jelentős változás befolyásos személyiségek nélkül és ebben az évben Greta Thunberg ilyen személlyé vált a klímaváltozással kapcsolatos diskurzusban.

Kiemelt kép: Europress/CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

