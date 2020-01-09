Kövess minket:
Billy Porter az első férfi az Allure magazin címlapján

Blonszki Renáta
Blonszki Renáta
2020. 01. 09. 18:23
Megint történelmet írt.
Az Allure magazin főszerkesztője, Michelle Lee a Twitteren osztotta meg a februári szám címlapját, amiről kiderült, hogy Billy Portert fotózták. Ez pedig azért különösen izgalmas, mert ezzel egyúttal történelmet is írtak. Korábban ugyanis még soha nem szerepelt férfi az Allure borítóján.

Kiemelt kép: Instagram/@allure

