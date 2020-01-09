Billy Porter az első férfi az Allure magazin címlapján

Az Allure magazin főszerkesztője, Michelle Lee a Twitteren osztotta meg a februári szám címlapját, amiről kiderült, hogy Billy Portert fotózták. Ez pedig azért különösen izgalmas, mert ezzel egyúttal történelmet is írtak. Korábban ugyanis még soha nem szerepelt férfi az Allure borítóján.

2/ So proud to have @theebillyporter making history today as the first man to be featured on the cover of @Allure_magazine pic.twitter.com/FA4UziRJjn

— Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) 2020. január 9.