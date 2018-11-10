Palvin Barbi megtanulta szeretni a testét

A hétvége Palvin Barbiról szólt, aki újra ott volt a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show kifutóján, a pasija állva ünnepelte és vitt neki hamburgert, mindenki imdáta a magyar szupermodellt. Most egy Instagram posztban elárulta, hogy nagy küzdelem előzte meg ezt, szavaiból azt olvasni ki, hogy korábban rengeteg problémája volt a testével, de hála a hozzá közel állóknak, mostanra már megtanulta elfogadni és szeretni azt, ahogyan kinéz.
Unforgettable experience walking the @victoriassecret runway this year! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this wonderful opportunity, I’m so grateful to have been given this moment after six years since I first walked. Ed Razek, you genuinely are ‘The Greatest Showman’ along with your incredible team, and I can’t tell you how important it was to me to have been given another chance to shine. For years, I didn’t believe I would walk another VS runway but once I finally accepted myself and my body, I felt comfortable in my own skin; the magic happened and everything fell right into place. I feel stronger than ever and I’m only going to keep pushing and continue to show the world who I am, and no one can take that away from me. Lucky to have had infinite amounts of love and support from my family, friends, amazing boyfriend and my IMG family – I appreciate you and truly couldn’t have done it without you. ♥️
Kiemelt kép: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images