Vérfürdőt rendezett az IBF világbajnoki övért Ayala és Yabuki

Masamichi Yabuki of Japan (white) throws a punch during IBF Flyweight title match against Ángel Ayala of Mexco at Aichi Sky EXPO in Tokoname City, Aichi Prefecture on March 29, 2025. Japanese Yabuki won the match by TKO to claim the title. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Ryo Aoki / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)