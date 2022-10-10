ukrajnapercről percreluhanszkélő közvetítés
Ez a poszt a következő élő közvetítés része: Tovább nyomulnak kelet felé az ukránok Vissza a közvetítéshez
Francisco Seco / MTI / AP

Hidakat robbantottak fel az oroszok Luhanszkban, hogy nehezítsék az ukrán támadást

admin Kozák Dániel
2022. 10. 10. 07:04

Vasúti és közúti hidat robbantottak fel az oroszok Szvatove városánál az ukrán vezérkar legfrissebb jelentése szerint. A felrobbantott objektumok a Kraszna-folyón íveltek át, és ezzel próbálják akadályozni az ukrán csapatok ellentámadását.

Vissza a közvetítéshez

Ha kommentelni, beszélgetni, vitatkozni szeretnél, vagy csak megosztanád a véleményedet másokkal, a 24.hu Facebook-oldalán teheted meg. Ha bővebben olvasnál az okokról, itt találsz válaszokat.

Friss

Népszerű

Összes

Címlapról ajánljuk

Energiaválság: megint a multikat segítheti a kormány a gyármentéssel
Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem