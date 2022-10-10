Hidakat robbantottak fel az oroszok Luhanszkban, hogy nehezítsék az ukrán támadást

Vasúti és közúti hidat robbantottak fel az oroszok Szvatove városánál az ukrán vezérkar legfrissebb jelentése szerint. A felrobbantott objektumok a Kraszna-folyón íveltek át, és ezzel próbálják akadályozni az ukrán csapatok ellentámadását.

Russian forces in the north of Luhansk region are panicking:

"In the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove, the enemy blew up railway and road bridge crossings [of the Krasna River]."

–General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine operational information at 06:00 on 10 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/CX0I2OcdRS

