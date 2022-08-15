Lángra kapott a kilőtt orosz helikopter – videó

Videót tett közzé az ukrán hadsereg arról, ahogy kilőnek egy orosz helikoptert, egy KA-52 Alligátort. Az esetről beszámoló, erősen ukránpárti Nexta szerint az oroszok nem ismerték el eleinte a veszteséget, állították, hogy a helikopter vissza tudott repülni a bázisra. Később elismerték, hogy kiégett a gép, de a személyzetet szerintük sikerült kimenekíteni.

The moment the AFU hit the Ka-52 "Alligator"

Russians initially refused to admit downing of the helicopter, arguing that there was no crash and that the helicopter was able to fly to the base. Later, they admitted that the board burned down and they were able to evacuate pilots. pic.twitter.com/XkwmI9Ynon

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2022