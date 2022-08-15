oroszországzaporizzsjai erőműorosz-ukrán háborúzelenszkij
Lángra kapott a kilőtt orosz helikopter – videó

2022. 08. 15. 17:10

Videót tett közzé az ukrán hadsereg arról, ahogy kilőnek egy orosz helikoptert, egy KA-52 Alligátort. Az esetről beszámoló, erősen ukránpárti Nexta szerint az oroszok nem ismerték el eleinte a veszteséget, állították, hogy a helikopter vissza tudott repülni a bázisra. Később elismerték, hogy kiégett a gép, de a személyzetet szerintük sikerült kimenekíteni.

