Rengeteg gyerek bennégett egy libériai iskolában

Legkevesebb 23 gyerek meghalt, amikor tűz ütött ki egy bentlakásos iskolában Libéria fővárosa, Monrovia agglomerációjában, írja a BBC.

A diákok éppen aludtak a mecsethez csatolt épületben, amikor a kora reggeli órákban tűz ütött ki.

A rendőrség tájékoztatása szerint még mindig kutatnak holttestek után.

George Weah, Libéria elnöke a Twitteren fejezte ki részvétét az érintett családoknak.

My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved

— George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) September 18, 2019