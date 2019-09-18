Kövess minket:
Rengeteg gyerek bennégett egy libériai iskolában

Vaskor Máté
Vaskor Máté
újságíró. 2019. 09. 18. 14:11

Legkevesebb 23 gyerek meghalt, amikor tűz ütött ki egy bentlakásos iskolában Libéria fővárosa, Monrovia agglomerációjában, írja a BBC.

A diákok éppen aludtak a mecsethez csatolt épületben, amikor a kora reggeli órákban tűz ütött ki.

A rendőrség tájékoztatása szerint még mindig kutatnak holttestek után.

George Weah, Libéria elnöke a Twitteren fejezte ki részvétét az érintett családoknak.

Cikkünket frissítjük.

