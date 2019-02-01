Komplett állatkert volt Meghan hercegné ruháján

Meghan hercegné és Harry herceg az Empire Fighting Chance nevű jótékonysági box szervezetet látogatták meg, akik nehézsorsú gyerekeknek tartanak foglalkozásokat. Az előkelőségek 200 fiatal gyerekkel találkoztak ennek kapcsán, akiknek segített a szervezet. Mindezt Meghan egy különleges, állatmintás ruhában tette, amin kisebb állatkert van. Szokatlan viselet egy hercegnének, de abszolút értékeljük. Az állatmintás ruháért lapozgatni kell sajnos.
🥊 @empirefightingchance supports children who are failing at school and in danger of drifting into a life of unemployment or even crime, and helps them turn their lives around. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met some of the 200 young children who benefit from their programmes which help instil discipline, self control, and respect, whilst building self-confidence, life skills, and improving both physical and mental health and fitness. #RoyalVisitBristol
Kiemelt kép: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images