BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 01: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex departs after visiting the Bristol Old Vic on February 1, 2019 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Komplett állatkert volt Meghan hercegné ruháján

Veres Szilárd
újságíró. 2019. 02. 01. 22:02

Meghan hercegné és Harry herceg az Empire Fighting Chance nevű jótékonysági box szervezetet látogatták meg, akik nehézsorsú gyerekeknek tartanak foglalkozásokat. Az előkelőségek 200 fiatal gyerekkel találkoztak ennek kapcsán, akiknek segített a szervezet. Mindezt Meghan egy különleges, állatmintás ruhában tette, amin kisebb állatkert van. Szokatlan viselet egy hercegnének, de abszolút értékeljük. Az állatmintás ruháért lapozgatni kell sajnos.

Kiemelt kép: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

