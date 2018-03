Annyira ijesztőek ezek a sminkek, hogy ne nézze túl sokáig!

Anyone in Dubai?❤️ Come to my live master class at @MyBeautyFest on March 10th!! #MyBeautyFest is one of the biggest beauty event in the Middle East. I will be there on March 9th & 10th both days! Come to there and say hi to me!✨ more informations: www.mybeautyfest.com

A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Mar 5, 2018 at 12:22am PST