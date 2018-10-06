Fergetegesen vágott vissza a művész, akit folyton ingyen rajzokért nyaggattak

Mint egykori művészeti iskolás, mélyen együtt érzek minden képzőművésszel, akiktől pofátlanul ingyen rajzokat kér boldog-boldogtalan, mintha a rajzolás nem ugyanolyan szakértelem és időigényes munka lenne, mint, mondjuk, a fogorvoslás. A brit grafikusművész Jon Artont is állandóan rajzokért nyüstöli széles követőbázisa, ami alapjában véve jó hír lenne, ha nem ingyen akarnák megrajzoltatni magukat a művésszel, akinek aprólékos munkái minimum hosszú órákat, de akár napokat is igénybe vehetnek.
Így aztán Arton cselt eszelt ki: ha valaki rajzot kér tőle, majd a tarifái ismertetése után közli, hogy jaaa, ő ingyen gondolta, a művész belemegy az alkuba, és ténylegesen megcsinálja a kért rajzot. Pontosan úgy, ahogy egy ingyen összedobott rajzocska ki tud nézni. A bicskanyitogató stílusú kérések, sőt, olyankor követelőzések a kész rajzokkal együtt aztán az Instagramon végzik, mi pedig remekül szórakozunk, mutatjuk. A web népének szerencsére szintén van humora: sokan bejelentkeztek ezekért a kis firkákért is, hogy megvennék őket, így Arton jótékonysági útra terelte a dolgot, akik szeretnének egy ilyen firkát, a Birminghami Gyerekkórháznak tett felajánlással fizethetnek érte.
Another day another free art post! I’m completely overwhelmed by the response these drawings have got and I’m absolutely gutted that this is now what I am going to be known for! Thanks a lot internet! It also seems a lot of you would like to buy one of these silly doodles, well here’s your chance! To avoid the inevitable cries of “sell out” from my peers in the artistic community I will accept payment in the form of a donation to Birmingham Childrens Hopsital. This should garner me huge life karma points which I’ll be looking to trade for a widescreen television and surround sound by the time Black Friday comes around (karma points are redeemable as legal tender, right?). Anyone who is interested in a doodle of themselves, a loved one, a pet or even their favourite celebrity can go ahead and click the link to my JustGiving fundraiser on my profile and donate £10 or more for one! (After donating leave a comment on the fundraiser of your Instagram tag and drop me a message on my Instagram so I can find you.) #photorealism #sketch #drawing #pencilportrait #memes #cartoon #funnydrawing #charity #justgiving #doodle #birmingham #brum
Another day, another free art post. It’s that time again! The time where I utilise the years of experience I have built up mastering my craft, years and years of painstaking hard work, stress and struggle. All for this moment. Creating hyper realistic, renaissance level master pieces of your faces FOR FREE! It’s not an easy task creating fine art from poorly taken, out of focus selfies with snapchat filters but I’m no average artist. I have become a master at enhancing your plain, mediocre faces. Like a fashion model photographer in post production I enhance eyes, whiten teeth and remove the dry skin from the end of your nose….I think it’s dry skin, might be a bogey. I present you in your best possible light! Enjoy! 😉
As I’m now over 45k followers I thought it would only be right in giving you, the little people something back. My DMs are full of free drawing requests so I thought, why not do a few more! Nothing gives me more pleasure than offering a few down and out people who can’t afford a piece of art the opportunity to own something priceless. I imagine these stunning pieces will be passed down from generation to generation as one mans (me) example of selfless generosity. I don’t expect adoration or applause all I ask from you is a handful of likes, a few follows and maybe some comments such as “lol” and “this Jonarton guys real swell!” Thank you all!
Every now and again I try to do free drawings! I really appreciate all of you for following, liking and commenting on my Instagram. It really means a lot to me so when I can, I like to show my appreciation by accepting some of your wonderful free drawing requests in my inbox. As a full time artist who relies on selling art to survive, these requests come as a real treat and it means a lot to me to be given the opportunity to put the years of practice, time and the expensive materials into a free drawing of your face for yourself. Here’s a few of my personal favourites. 👈 swipe for more! P.S thanks to the people that took this in good humour 😉
Kiemelt kép: Instagram