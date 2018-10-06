Fergetegesen vágott vissza a művész, akit folyton ingyen rajzokért nyaggattak

View this post on Instagram

Another day another free art post! I’m completely overwhelmed by the response these drawings have got and I’m absolutely gutted that this is now what I am going to be known for! Thanks a lot internet! It also seems a lot of you would like to buy one of these silly doodles, well here’s your chance! To avoid the inevitable cries of “sell out” from my peers in the artistic community I will accept payment in the form of a donation to Birmingham Childrens Hopsital. This should garner me huge life karma points which I’ll be looking to trade for a widescreen television and surround sound by the time Black Friday comes around (karma points are redeemable as legal tender, right?). Anyone who is interested in a doodle of themselves, a loved one, a pet or even their favourite celebrity can go ahead and click the link to my JustGiving fundraiser on my profile and donate £10 or more for one! (After donating leave a comment on the fundraiser of your Instagram tag and drop me a message on my Instagram so I can find you.) #photorealism #sketch #drawing #pencilportrait #memes #cartoon #funnydrawing #charity #justgiving #doodle #birmingham #brum