Az uniós vezetőkkel folytatott megbeszélés után Zelenszkij benézett a NATO-hoz

– írta az ukrán elnök az X-en.

NATO Headquarters. I held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The key focus was on preparations for the NATO Washington Summit. We expect decisions to enhance the Alliance’s role in coordinating security assistance and training for Ukrainian troops, as well… pic.twitter.com/br6Y3SFqUK

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 27, 2024