55 éve nem tudni, ki robbantotta fel a CP 21-es járatot

A walk through the crash site of CP Flight 21

Uncover visits the crash site of CP Flight 21 with Didi Henderson. Her father, Wallace, died in the 1965 bombing of the Vancouver passenger plane. Didi is the only person living in 100 Mile House, the small town near the crash site, who lost someone on that flight.Follow Didi's story in Uncover: Bomb On Board. hyperurl.co/uncovercbc

