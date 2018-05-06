05.06. - Ivett, Frida, Judit

felhőtlen18°C
  • 314 Ft
  • $ 263 Ft
Nagyvilág

Végre itt vannak az első hivatalos képek Lajos hercegről

Bodnár Judit Lola
Bodnár Judit Lola

újságíró. 2018. 05. 06. 06:34

Indul a hétvége némi hercegi cukisággal: a brit királyi család nem is egy, hanem rögtön két fotót is közölt a kis Lajosról. Mi szóltunk: meg kell zabálni!
Korábban a témában:

Katalin hercegné karjaiban már láthattuk, de most végre itt az első, sőt, a második hivatalos babaportré is az alig pár napos Lajos hercegről, egyiken ráadásul a kis Sarolta is szerepel, és mindketten angyaliak. A királyi udvar az Instagramon osztotta meg a két fotót, egyiket maga Katalin fotózta, természetesen mindkettőt imádja a közönség, több százezer lájk és rengeteg komment gratulál a legújabb royal baby médiakarrierjének újabb lépéséhez.

 

Kiemelt kép: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein

vissza a címlapra

Ajánlott videó mutasd mind

Kommentek

Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem