Végre itt vannak az első hivatalos képek Lajos hercegről

Indul a hétvége némi hercegi cukisággal: a brit királyi család nem is egy, hanem rögtön két fotót is közölt a kis Lajosról. Mi szóltunk: meg kell zabálni!

Katalin hercegné karjaiban már láthattuk, de most végre itt az első, sőt, a második hivatalos babaportré is az alig pár napos Lajos hercegről, egyiken ráadásul a kis Sarolta is szerepel, és mindketten angyaliak. A királyi udvar az Instagramon osztotta meg a két fotót, egyiket maga Katalin fotózta, természetesen mindkettőt imádja a közönség, több százezer lájk és rengeteg komment gratulál a legújabb royal baby médiakarrierjének újabb lépéséhez.

Kiemelt kép: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein