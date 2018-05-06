Végre itt vannak az első hivatalos képek Lajos hercegről

Katalin hercegné karjaiban már láthattuk, de most végre itt az első, sőt, a második hivatalos babaportré is az alig pár napos Lajos hercegről, egyiken ráadásul a kis Sarolta is szerepel, és mindketten angyaliak. A királyi udvar az Instagramon osztotta meg a két fotót, egyiket maga Katalin fotózta, természetesen mindkettőt imádja a közönség, több százezer lájk és rengeteg komment gratulál a legújabb royal baby médiakarrierjének újabb lépéséhez.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.
Kiemelt kép: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein