Mark Ronson bekereteztette a 100 dollárost, amit Diddy a DJ-pultján hagyott

Tegnap töltötte be az 50-at Sean Combs, akit számtalan néven ismerhettünk az elmúlt években a Puff Daddy-től a P.Diddy-n át egészen a Diddy-ig, hamarosan pedig megváltoztatja a nevét Love-ra.
A hamarosan nálunk is fellépő Mark Ronson elmesélte ennek kapcsán a vele való első találkozásának sztoriját, amit Instagramon osztott meg pár közös fotóval a mogullal.
Egyszer egy este, amikor kábé 20 éves lehettem, egy El Flamingo nevű klubban DJ-ztem. Elég lassan pörgött be a buli ahhoz képest, hogy péntek este volt, szóval eléggé ledöbbentem, amikor Puffy bejött a hatalmas stábjával táncolni a parkettre. Természetesen túlpörögtem és elkezdtem Total, Biggie, Craig Mack, meg Gina Thompson remixeket rakni, az összes nagy slágert, amin ott volt a kéznyoma. Feljött a DJ-pultba és azt mondta, hogy én producer vagyok ugye. Voltak ilyen álmaim, de nem voltam igazi producer azon a ponton. Ezután próbált adni nekem 100 dollár, amit elutasítottam büszkeségből. Mondtam, hogy nem, köszönöm, uram, én csak szeretem a zenét, amit csinálsz. Tedd el a kurva pénzt, ragaszkodom hozzá, válaszolta. Ez ment egy darabig még, aztán gyakorlatilag a DJ-pultomra dobta a bankót, furcsa módon elkeseredetten. Eltettem a pénzt, otthon pedig bekereteztettem a telefonszámával együtt, amit akkor adott. Attól a ponttól kezdve a szárnyai alá vett, én lettem évekre a party DJ-je, körbeutazva vele Párizs, London, meg Miami előkelő, de vad klubjait. Nagyobb szerepe van abban, hogy hol tartok most a karrieremben, mint gondolná. Valahányszor látom, rájövök, hogy mekkora mázlista vagyok, hogy a közelében lehettem azokban az időkben. Köszönöm a zenét és azt, hogy hittél bennem, meg az összes kibaszott csodálatos időt, amit együtt töltöttünk. Boldog 50-et.
Kiemelt kép: Instagram / @iammarkronson