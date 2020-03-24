Sir Patrick Stewart minden nap posztolja, ahogy Shakespeare-szonetteket olvas a karanténban

Sir Patrick Stewart is házi karanténba vonult, ő pedig a követőinek érthetően nem instagramos koncertekkel kedveskedik, hanem olvasással. A hetvenkilenc éves színész úgy döntött, a karantén alatt minden nap felolvas egyet William Shakespeare szonettjeiből, amit ki is pattint a Twitterre.

Már van kettő, amúgy ezzel magyarázta a döntést:

2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn’t much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So…here we go: Sonnet 1. pic.twitter.com/kDoMNhdqcI

— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 22, 2020