Sir Patrick Stewart minden nap posztolja, ahogy Shakespeare-szonetteket olvas a karanténban

Besenyei Balázs
Besenyei Balázs
újságíró. 2020. 03. 24. 09:03
Persze Tóth Gabi éneklése is alternatíva lehet.

Sir Patrick Stewart is házi karanténba vonult, ő pedig a követőinek érthetően nem instagramos koncertekkel kedveskedik, hanem olvasással. A hetvenkilenc éves színész úgy döntött, a karantén alatt minden nap felolvas egyet William Shakespeare szonettjeiből, amit ki is pattint a Twitterre.

Már van kettő, amúgy ezzel magyarázta a döntést:

Mikor gyerek voltam a negyvenes években, anyám felvágott nekem gyümölcsöt azzal a mondattal, »minden nap egy alma a doktort távol tartja«. Na most, mit szólnátok ehhez: minden nap egy szonett a doktort távol tartja?

Kiemelt kép: Twitter.com/SirPatStew

