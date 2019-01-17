Gary Barlow-t széttrollkodják megfejthetetlen aláírása miatt

A Take That egykori tagja, Gary Barlow, kiadott nem is olyan régen egy önéletrajzi könyvet, amit ráadásul szignóval is ellátott már a legelső oldalon. A rajongók azonban teljesen kiakadtak az aláírásnak nevezett valami láttán, Barlow ugyanis egy nagy S betűnek tűnő valamit firkantott a könyvbe, ami G akart lenni:

I bought this @GaryBarlow book as a birthday present for my mum(huge fan), is this actually his signature as it looks more of an S and it’s not much of a ‘signed copy’ anyone could’ve done that @WHSmith @WHSmithSupport @takethat pic.twitter.com/Tvcg9NQhvd

— Josef Killey (@josef_killey) 2019. január 15.