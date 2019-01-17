01.17. - Antal, Antónia

Szórakozás

Gary Barlow-t széttrollkodják megfejthetetlen aláírása miatt

Besenyei Balázs
Besenyei Balázs

újságíró. 2019. 01. 17. 21:15

A Take That egykori tagja, Gary Barlow, kiadott nem is olyan régen egy önéletrajzi könyvet, amit ráadásul szignóval is ellátott már a legelső oldalon. A rajongók azonban teljesen kiakadtak az aláírásnak nevezett valami láttán, Barlow ugyanis egy nagy S betűnek tűnő valamit firkantott a könyvbe, ami G akart lenni:

