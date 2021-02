Super Bowl: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Kansas City Chiefs

Tom Brady a TIZEDIK SB-jén játszik ma este. Ami a kegyetlen, hoy amióta aligába került 2000-ben, azóta nagydöntők 48 százalékán ott v olt. Tényleg őrület.

Tom Brady plays in his 10th Super Bowl today.

He has started in 48% of the Super Bowls played since he came into the NFL in 2000.

Brady has played in as many Super Bowls since turning 34 (6) as anyone else has played in their entire career (Mike Lodish played in 6). pic.twitter.com/8TyvCeNVhA

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 7, 2021