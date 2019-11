Dwayne A Szikla Johnson tökéletes fotóval köszöntötte fel Danny DeVitót

View this post on Instagram

Twinning and Winning. Happy Birthday to the real star of our upcoming #JumanjiTheNextLevel, the one and only, Danny DeVito. This role required me to be deep inside you. Excuse me, that came out horribly wrong 🤦🏽‍♂️ This role, required me to EMBODY you and eventually became one of the BEST TIMES I’ve ever had playing a character in my career. But the best part of it all, has become our unlikely, yet beautiful bond we’ve formed. @kevinhart4real who? Exactly. Happy Birthday, my friend. And you’re absolutely 100% right – life is a gift and sometimes we forget that. Cheers to the gift of life 🥃 #HappyBirthdayDannyDeVito @hhgarcia41 📸

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 17, 2019 at 3:32pm PST