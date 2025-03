Ismét több százezren gyűltek össze Isztambulban a letartóztatott elnökjelölt szabadon bocsátását követelve

REPUBLICAN PEOPLE'S PARTY PRESS OFFICE / AFP PHOTO

This handout photograph taken and released by the Republican People's Party (CHP) press office on March 29, 2025, shows an aerial view of a large crowd gathering during a rally called by the CHP, Turkey's main opposition party, in support of Istanbul's arrested mayor Ekrem Imanoglu in Maltepe, on the outskirts of Istanbul. Protesters joined a mass rally in Istanbul on March 29, 2025 at the call of Turkey's main opposition CHP over the jailing of the city's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a top figure in the party whose arrest has sparked 10 days of the country's biggest street demonstrations in a decade. Imamoglu's detention on March 19 has also prompted a repressive government response that has been sharply condemned by rights groups and drawn criticism from abroad. (Photo by HANDOUT / Republican People's Party (CHP) Press Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / REPUBLICAN PEOPLE'S PARTY PRESS OFFICE" NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS