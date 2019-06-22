Táncra perdült az ugandai nő, amikor megkapta élete első cipőjét

This moment will stay with me forever and is one of the many humbling moments in my life that traveling creates! I brought some old tennis shoes with me in my bag to Africa to give away and we found this adorable pygmy woman who has never owned a pair of shoes and gifted her my sneakers. Our driver David got out and helped her to tie them and put them on and her reaction to wearing shoes for the first time was priceless and brought tears to my eyes!!

Közzétette: Laura Grier Travel – 2019. június 14., péntek