Táncra perdült az ugandai nő, amikor megkapta élete első cipőjét

Erős videót töltött fel a Facebookra Laura Grier fotós.
A több mint 30 ezer Instagram-követővel rendelkező utazó-kalandor ezúttal Ugandában járt, ahová vitt magával néhány használt cipőt, hogy rászorulóknak ajándékozza.
A Bwindi Nemzeti Parkban látott meg egy pigmeus nőt, aki mezítláb sétált az utcán – később kiderült, hogy soha nem is volt cipője. A csoport megállt, és a sofőr kiszállt, hogy átadja Grier ajándékát.
A fotós azt írja Facebook-bejegyzésében, hogy soha nem fogja elfelejteni ezt a pillanatot; könnyeket csalt elő belőle a nő reakciója.
Íme a megható videó:
This moment will stay with me forever and is one of the many humbling moments in my life that traveling creates! I brought some old tennis shoes with me in my bag to Africa to give away and we found this adorable pygmy woman who has never owned a pair of shoes and gifted her my sneakers. Our driver David got out and helped her to tie them and put them on and her reaction to wearing shoes for the first time was priceless and brought tears to my eyes!!
Közzétette: Laura Grier Travel – 2019. június 14., péntek