A Disney hercegnős esküvői ruhákat dob piacra

Veres Szilárd
Veres Szilárd
újságíró. 2020. 02. 18. 15:12
Megtudtuk, mit viselne Ariel az esküvőjén.

A Disney az Allure Brides esküvői ruhákat gyártó céggel kollaborációban hamarosan piacra dob egy 16 darabos esküvői ruha kollekciót, írja a Marie Claire. Mindegyik darabot egy adott Disney hercegnő inspirált, elképzelve, hogyan nézne ki mondjuk Arielnek, Pocahontas-nak, vagy Hófehérkének a ruhája a lagziján. A kollekció neve Tündérmese Esküvői Kollekció (Fairy Tale Wedding Collection), és már meg is tudjuk mutatni A kis hableány, A szépség és a szörnyeteg, továbbá A hercegnő és a béka klasszikus Disney-mesék hercegnőinek ruháját, pontosabban azok terveit. Az árukról egyelőre nincs információ, de jó eséllyel ha hercegnőként akarunk kinézni, hercegnői büdzsére is szükségünk lesz hozzá.

Kiemelt kép: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg, Getty Images

