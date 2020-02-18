A Disney hercegnős esküvői ruhákat dob piacra

A Disney az Allure Brides esküvői ruhákat gyártó céggel kollaborációban hamarosan piacra dob egy 16 darabos esküvői ruha kollekciót, írja a Marie Claire. Mindegyik darabot egy adott Disney hercegnő inspirált, elképzelve, hogyan nézne ki mondjuk Arielnek, Pocahontas-nak, vagy Hófehérkének a ruhája a lagziján. A kollekció neve Tündérmese Esküvői Kollekció (Fairy Tale Wedding Collection), és már meg is tudjuk mutatni A kis hableány, A szépség és a szörnyeteg, továbbá A hercegnő és a béka klasszikus Disney-mesék hercegnőinek ruháját, pontosabban azok terveit. Az árukról egyelőre nincs információ, de jó eséllyel ha hercegnőként akarunk kinézni, hercegnői büdzsére is szükségünk lesz hozzá.
We’re thrilled to announce a magical new collaboration, our new Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection, coming this Spring! With its mermaid silhouette, our Ariel inspired gown features a gorgeous ruffled skirt that moves as gracefully as the oceans tide. Ariel perfectly embodies the bride who is willing to cross oceans for love. #disneyweddings #disneyprincessstyle @disneyweddings @kleinfeldbridal
The heart like a rose, blossoms when loved. Our Belle inspired gown is pure romance — an elegant ballgown silhouette with lace detail and the perfect skirt for waltzing the night away. Stay tuned for the official launch of our new collection this Spring! #disneyweddings #disneyprincessstyle @disneyweddings @kleinfeldbridal
Dreaming big is Tiana’s destiny, and our Tiana Platinum Collection ball gown will turn heads with its sequined dimensional lace adorned throughout. The Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection is only available at @kleinfeldbridal stores, coming this Spring! @disneyweddings #disneyweddings #disneyprincessstyle
Kiemelt kép: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg, Getty Images