A komplett zenevilág Avicii-t gyászolja

Megírtuk, pénteken tragikus hirtelenséggel meghalt Avicii a közel-keleti Ománban. A népszerű DJ 28 éves volt, két éve vonult vissza a koncertezéstől. Halálának okát egyelőre nem hozták nyilvánosságra.

A hír gyakorlatilag az egész világot megrendítette. Avicii zenésztársai és barátai a Twitteren emlékeznek a svéd tehetségre.

Calvin Harris az elsők között reagált. Mint írta,

lesújtó hírek Avicii-ról, egy csodálatos lélekről, egy szenvedélyes tehetségről, akire még sok dolog várt az életben. Szívemmel a családjával vagyok. Isten áldjon, Tim.

Dua Lipa albán származású angol énekesnő úgy fogalmazott, túl fiatalon és túl hamar halt meg Avicii.

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

Charlie Puth amerikai énekes úgy búcsúzott, Avicii nyitotta fel a szemét, milyennek képzeli el a jövőben a zenéit. Géniusznak és újítónak nevezte barátját és nem hiszi el, hogy nincs már köztünk.

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

A közösségi médiában gyászolók végeláthatatlan sorában van Ellie Goulding, Craig David, Timmy Trumpet, Deorro, Akon, az Imagine Dragons, Laidback Luke, Marshmello és Charlie Puth is.

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018

OMG Avicii 😭😭 pls say it’s not true — Timmy Trumpet 🎺 (@timmytrumpet) April 20, 2018

Cant believe we lost one of the greatest music influencers of our time. Way too young to leave. Thank you for everything @Avicii Rest In Peace — Deorro (@Deorro) April 20, 2018

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) April 20, 2018

OH MY GOD 😭 wow… I’m speechless. May you Rest In Peace my dear Tim 💔 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Avicii Has Died at 28 #RIP https://t.co/dvE4cgk9BY — Laidback Luke (@LaidbackLuke) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words…Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

