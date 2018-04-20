04.20. - Tivadar

Nagyvilág
Picture taken on May 30, 2015 shows Swedish musician, DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Tim Bergling) performing at the Summerburst music festival at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. It was confirmed Avicii died on April 20, 2018 in Muscat, Oman. / AFP PHOTO / TT NEWS AGENCY AND TT News Agency / Bjorn LARSSON ROSVALL / Sweden OUT

A komplett zenevilág Avicii-t gyászolja

Vaskor Máté
Vaskor Máté

újságíró. 2018. 04. 20. 21:02

Korábban a témában:

Megírtuk, pénteken tragikus hirtelenséggel meghalt Avicii a közel-keleti Ománban. A népszerű DJ 28 éves volt, két éve vonult vissza a koncertezéstől. Halálának okát egyelőre nem hozták nyilvánosságra.

A hír gyakorlatilag az egész világot megrendítette. Avicii zenésztársai és barátai a Twitteren emlékeznek a svéd tehetségre.

Calvin Harris az elsők között reagált. Mint írta,

lesújtó hírek Avicii-ról, egy csodálatos lélekről, egy szenvedélyes tehetségről, akire még sok dolog várt az életben. Szívemmel a családjával vagyok. Isten áldjon, Tim.

Dua Lipa albán származású angol énekesnő úgy fogalmazott, túl fiatalon és túl hamar halt meg Avicii.

Charlie Puth amerikai énekes úgy búcsúzott, Avicii nyitotta fel a szemét, milyennek képzeli el a jövőben a zenéit. Géniusznak és újítónak nevezte barátját és nem hiszi el, hogy nincs már köztünk.

A közösségi médiában gyászolók végeláthatatlan sorában van Ellie Goulding, Craig David, Timmy Trumpet, Deorro, Akon, az Imagine Dragons, Laidback Luke, Marshmello és Charlie Puth is.

Kiemelt kép: Europress/AFP/TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 07: DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone/AFP

Meghalt Avicii

