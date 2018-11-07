Arnold Schwarzenegger is télapósodik

Gyerekkorunk akcióhősét és Kalifornia egykori kormányzóját, Arnold Schawrzeneggert is elérte az öregkor, ennek legszembeötlőbb jele pedig deres szakálla. Az Instagramra posztolt tegnap videót magáról, amiben szavazásra bátorított, miután elsütötte a kötelező, védjegyévé váló egysorosát, ami egy idézet a Kommandóból.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Go out and vote today. Bring friends. Be a part of the solution. Democracy is not a spectator sport. #GetToThePolls If you live in Michigan, vote for Prop 2 to #terminategerrymandering and take the power of district lines from the politicians. If you live in Colorado, vote Yes on Y and Z to #terminategerrymandering and put the power where it belongs, in the people’s hands. If you live in Utah, vote yes on Prop 4 to #terminategerrymandering. Redistricting reform makes our leaders more accountable and produces better results. If you live in Missouri, vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 1 to #terminategerrymandering and create fantastic political reform. We have a chance to remind our politicians all over the country that the first three words of the Constitution are “We the People,” not “We the Politicians.” Let’s do it.
Nem ő az egyetlen egyébként, mostanában láthattuk már Harrison Fordot és Robert De Nirot is télapószakállal.
Kiemelt kép: Europa Press/Europa Press