HOSPITALET DE LLOBREGAT, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Arnold Schwarzenegger attends Arnold Classic Europe on September 28, 2018 in Hospitalet de Llobregat, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger is télapósodik

újságíró. 2018. 11. 07. 14:53

Gyerekkorunk akcióhősét és Kalifornia egykori kormányzóját, Arnold Schawrzeneggert is elérte az öregkor, ennek legszembeötlőbb jele pedig deres szakálla. Az Instagramra posztolt tegnap videót magáról, amiben szavazásra bátorított, miután elsütötte a kötelező, védjegyévé váló egysorosát, ami egy idézet a Kommandóból.

 

Go out and vote today. Bring friends. Be a part of the solution. Democracy is not a spectator sport. #GetToThePolls If you live in Michigan, vote for Prop 2 to #terminategerrymandering and take the power of district lines from the politicians. If you live in Colorado, vote Yes on Y and Z to #terminategerrymandering and put the power where it belongs, in the people’s hands. If you live in Utah, vote yes on Prop 4 to #terminategerrymandering. Redistricting reform makes our leaders more accountable and produces better results. If you live in Missouri, vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 1 to #terminategerrymandering and create fantastic political reform. We have a chance to remind our politicians all over the country that the first three words of the Constitution are “We the People,” not “We the Politicians.” Let’s do it.

Nem ő az egyetlen egyébként, mostanában láthattuk már Harrison Fordot és Robert De Nirot is télapószakállal.

Kiemelt kép:  Europa Press/Europa Press

