Taylor Swift után Rihanna is politizál

GOOD MORNING AMERICA ☀️ Who is awake this morning? And who’s woke? Cause today is an extremely crucial day to the future of America!!! Today is the last day in 14 states to REGISTER TO VOTE… I’m talking to you ARIZONA, ARKANSAS, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, INDIANA, KENTUCKY, LOUISIANA, MICHIGAN, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MEXICO, OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, TENNESSEE, TEXAS. You have 1 job today and that is to properly register to vote. I don’t care what responsibilities you have today, there’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and the future starts NOW!! We don’t have time, no procrastinating, don’t let the discouragement take you off coarse, that’s not how my people or my generation will go down…this is the loudest way to make your voice heard! REGISTER TODAY! Let’s go!!! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 Go to Vote.org to register and to double and triple check that you are properly registered!