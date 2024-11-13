Tragedy at the train station: Novi Sad becomes a test lab for Chinese influence

The collapse of an awning at the Novi Sad train station on November 1 led to the deaths of fourteen people. The accident and the subsequent developments highlight how much Serbia has become dependent on China. It also revealed what consequences the elites’ close ties with an external power had for Novi Sad, the ‘capital’ of Vojvodina, which has now become an experimental laboratory for Chinese influence in Serbia.

Regarding the political consequences of the tragedy,

the first move by Serbian officials was to try to keep the investment documents hidden from the public.

This makes it difficult to determine precisely which parts of the station were handed over to the Chinese main contractors for the renovation project, as well as the specific tasks assigned to these companies. “Details on the full scope of the renovation remain undisclosed, as the Ministry of Transport has not released project documentation to the press, following instructions from the Chinese consortium overseeing the construction” – writes Vojvodina-based news portal Szabad Magyar Szó.

However, some documents were released by the Serbian-language version of Radio Free Europe. These documents reveal that the awning above the main entrance of the Novi Sad station, constructed about sixty years ago, was not considered significant by Serbian experts and authorities during the planning stage of the renovation project. Publicly available records are also absent regarding the deadlines given to the Chinese contractors — China Railway International Corporation (CRIC) and China Communication Construction Company (CCCC) — for the station’s renovation.