Videón egy ausztrál család drámai menekülése az otthonukat körülvevő bozóttűzből

If you’re considering staying to defend your property in a bushfire, please watch this footage 🔥😧😢🇦🇺“A bushfire engulfing house on a farm on Kangaroo Island with people inside and the escape. The owner of the house and farm, his brother, and their father stayed to defend his family home and farm from the bushfire. Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful and lost everything including the house, farm, over 400 sheep, over 400 beehives and his brother's ute. We got out at the end in two utes that sustained heavy fire damage.”🎥: Brenton Davis Kangaroo Island Outdoor Action via ViralHog

