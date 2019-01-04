01.04. - Titusz, Leóna

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 18: Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears lemondta a teljes turnéját

Veres Szilárd
Veres Szilárd

újságíró. 2019. 01. 04. 18:22

Britney Spears nagy erőkkel készült Domination címre keresztelt las vegasi turnéjára, most viszont úgy döntött, hogy lemondja az egészet. Nehéz szívvel persze, de családi okok állnak a háttérben. Így fogalmaz az erről szóló Instagram-posztban:

Fontos, hogy a családod legyen az első, és ezt a döntést kellett hoznom ennek érdekében. Pár hónappal ezelőtt apám korházba került és majdnem meghalt. Hálásak vagyunk, hogy túlélte, de még mindig hosszú az út a teljes felépülés felé. Meg kellett hoznom ezt a nehéz döntést és teljes figyelmemet a családomnak szenteljem ezúttal.

A fenti szöveget egy családi képpel együtt osztotta meg, amin még gyerekként láthatjuk őt a családjával.

 

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon

 

I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.

Britney Spears (@britneyspears) által megosztott bejegyzés, Jan 4., 2019, időpont: 9:01 (PST időzóna szerint)

Kiemelt kép:  Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

