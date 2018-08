Még mindig magával cipeli halott borját a gyászoló orka

Protecting Washington's orcas

The recent, tragic death of the orca calf is heartbreaking and we all feel the pain of the mother and her pod. Protecting and restoring the food chain and complex ecosystem these beautiful animals rely on will take a combination of several immediate-term and long-term actions. There are no do-overs with the orcas. We must get this right.

Közzétette: Governor Jay Inslee – 2018. augusztus 2., csütörtök