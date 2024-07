Cáfolja a Fehér Ház, hogy Biden fontolgatja a visszalépést

AFP

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 03: U.S. President Joe Biden during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden presented the awards posthumously to two Union U.S. soldiers Philip Shadrach and George Wilson who fought during the Civil War and participated in an undercover mission which later known as the “Great Locomotive Chase.” Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)