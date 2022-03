Nem sokkal a Facebook után a Twitter is elesett. Az országot a kormányzati cenzor, a Roszkomnadzor szép lassan leválasztja a világról.

And there goes Twitter in Russia. The country has been disconnected from the world. In one week a nation of 145m- hermetically sealed. With barely any objection from Putin’s Duma. They approved his “special operation” in Ukraine and his massive repression and censorship at home. https://t.co/d8nuYUuJj4

— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) March 4, 2022