Jógázás közben szoptatja kétéves gyerekét az anyuka – fotó, videó

Imagine that you have a magical kitchen in your home, and in that magical kitchen you can have any food you want, from any place in the world, in any quantity. You never worry about what to eat ,whatever you wish for you can have at your table. You are generous with your food and your house is always full of people who come to eat the food from your magical kitchen. Then one day, someone knocks at your door, and it's a person with a pizza. You open the door and the person looks at you and says,"Hey! Do you see this pizza? I'll give you this pizza if you let me control your life. You are never going to starve because I can bring pizza everyday. You just have to do what I say. " Can you imagine your reaction? In your kitchen, you can have the same pizza ,even better! Yet this person comes to you and offers you food if you just do whatever they want you to do. You would laugh and say, "No thank you, I have plenty of food. You can come into my house and eat whatever you want ,and you don't have to do anything! No one can manipulate me with food, silly!" Now imagine exactly the opposite. Several weeks have gone by and you haven't eaten. You are starving and you have no money to buy food. The person comes with the pizza and says," Hey, there's food here you can have, if you just do what I want you to do." You can smell the food and you are starving! You decide to accept the food and do whatever that person asks of you. You eat some food and then they say, " If you want more you can have more, but you have to keep doing what I want you to do." You have food today ,but tomorrow, you may not have food. So, you agree to do whatever you can for it. You can become a slave because of food. Because you need food ,because you don't have it. Then after a certain time you have doubts you say," What am I going to do without my pizza ,I cannot live without it! What if they decide to give the pizza to someone else?!" Now imagine that instead of food we are talking about love. You have an abundance of love in your heart. You have love not just for yourself, but for the whole world! You love so much that you don't need anyone's love. You share your love without condition. Now someone knocks on your door and says," I have love for you here, you can have my love if you just do whatever I want you to do." When you are full of love ,what is going to be your reaction? You will laugh and say ," Thank you, but I don't need your love, I have the same love here in my heart, but even bigger and better and I share my love without condition." But, if you're starving for love, and you taste that love, you're going to do whatever you can for love. You can even be so needy that you give your whole soul just for a little attention. Your heart is like that magical kitchen.. If you open your heart you already have all the love you need. There is no need to go around the world, begging for love, "Please someone love me, I'm so lonely! I need someone to love me to prove that I'm worthy of love!" We have love! RIGHT.HERE.INSIDE.US. but we don't see this… Can you see the drama humans create when they believe they don't have love? They are starving for love and when they taste a little love from someone else, they become needy and obsessive about that. Then comes the big drama, "What am I going to do if it leaves me? How can I live without it?!" They cannot live without the provider, the one who provides them with the everyday doses, and for that little piece of love, because they are starving, they allow other people to control their lives. They let others tell them what to do, what not to do ,how to dress, how to behave, what to believe. "I love you IF you're behaving this way." "I love you IF you let me control your life." "I love you only IF you are good to me, if not then forget it!" The problem with humans is that they don't know they have a magical kitchen in their heart. All this suffering begins because we no longer feel the love that is there, at some point in our life we became afraid to love. Because we believed and were taught that love isn't fair. That love hurts. We tried to be good enough for someone else, we tried to be accepted by someone else and we failed. We have already had a few broken hearts.To love again is too risky, too much. Of course, we have so many self-judgements that we can't possibly have any self love, and if there's no love for ourselves, how can we even pretend that we share love with someone else? When we go into relationships we become selfish because we are needy. We are so selfish that we want someone who needs us in order to justify our existence. In order to feel that we have a reason to be. We think we are searching for love, but what we are searching for is someone we can control and manipulate. There is a war of control in human relationships because we were domesticated to compete for control of the attention. What we call love, someone who needs us, isn't love. It is selfishness and selfishness doesn't work because there is no love there. We search for love outside ourselves when love is all around us. Love is everywhere, but we don't have the eyes to see. Our emotional body is no longer in tune to love. We are so afraid to love ,and be loved ,because it isn't safe. The fear of rejection frightens us. We have to pretend to be what we are not. We try to be accepted by others ,when we don't accept ourselves. But the problem is not that others reject us, the problem is that we reject ourselves! Because we are not good enough, and that is what we believe. You are never going to be good enough for yourself when this idea of perfection is completely wrong. It's a false concept that is not even real. It's not even real ,but you believe it. Not being perfect then makes you reject yourself, and the level of self rejection depends upon how strong the people were in breaking your integrity after domestication. It is no longer about being good enough for anyone else, you are no longer good enough for yourself because the big judge is always reminding you that you are not perfect. You can never forgive yourself for not being what you wish to be, and that's the real problem. If you tell someone you love something and that person says, "Well I don't love it." Is that a reason for you to suffer? Just because someone rejects you doesn't mean that you have to reject yourself. If one person doesn't love you for it, someone else will love you for it. And there is always that someone else! You have to focus on the most wonderful relationship you can have, the relationship with yourself. It starts with self love. You have the choice. You are complete. When love is coming out of you, you are not searching for love. You are happy to Be and sharing that is fun! If you go into the world with selfishness expecting that the world is going to make you happy, it will not happen and it's not anyones fault, it's your own. People LEARN to become selfish and to close their hearts so tightly that they're starving for love, not knowing that the heart is a magical kitchen. YOUR HEART is a magical Kitchen. Open your heart, open your magical kitchen and refuse to beg for others love. In your heart is all the love you need. Your heart can create any amount of love, not just for yourself, but for the whole world! You can give your love with no conditions. You can be generous with your love because you have a magical kitchen in your heart. Then all those starving people who believe the heart is closed will always want to be near you for your love. Your generosity will open all the doors, not your selfishness. Selfishness comes from poverty in the heart, from the belief that love is not abundant, but when we know that our hearts are a magical kitchen ,we are always generous and our love is completely unconditional.

Közzétette: Carlee Benear – 2018. május 1., kedd