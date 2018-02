Videók, amiket egyetlen szülő sem szeretne látni

PLEASE SHARE !!!!!!took a lot to post this video. But as a mother and knowing of our communities problem on bullying and suicide rates. I feel I should share this with everyone in hopes that we can bring attention to this ongoing problem, and if anyone might recognize any of these kids involved or filming this, as this video was posted on Snapchat and went viral. Please pm me with any info. This incident occurred Saturday January 27, at a local skating rink. My daughter was there with a couple friends when a group of kids approached them saying they wanted to fight my daughter's friend and if she didint they would jump her outside. My daughter went and notified the employees of this establishment, the employees talked to two of the kids. A little while after the group of kids surrounded my daughter for telling an employee about what was going on. She tried walking away twice and was attacked from behind. My heart is broken over this. This all happens because she was trying to help a friend who was being bullied. She is a very loving child if anyone knows her would tell you the same. My daughter is heart broken and scared to even go to school. I'm asking our community to come together and support our kids through this crisis.THANK YOU

