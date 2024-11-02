halloweenjelmeztiktok
Szórakozás

Ezeket a halloween jelmezeket szerették a legjobban a TikTokon

24.hu
2024. 11. 02. 11:24
Shrek és Spongyabob is előkerült.

Bár „Magyarországon nincs halloween, mindenszentek van”, azért egyre többen tartják meg ezt az ünnepet is. Az Egyesült Államokban azért nagyobb hagyománya van, és ez a jelmezek sokszínűségén is meglátszik.

Az indy100 most összegyűjtötte azokat halloweenes maskarákat, amelyek a legnagyobb sikert érték el a TikTokon. Nem feltétlenül a legszebbek és a legjobb minőségűek, de ezeknél a jelmezeknél nem is ez volt a fontos.

@samcastilllo Ferb convincing the gang to go out on a friday night 😂 #halloweencostume #phineasandferb #halloweenideas #fyp #paratii #fridaynight #baddies #costumeideas @Alex @iviifleitess_ ♬ CITY GIRLS WHAT WE DOIN by Lafacebytrice - T R I C E 🌹

 

@always_ansleyxo Bumper and Donalddd. Gettin’ it #pitchperfect #treblemakers #bumperanddonald #halloween ♬ Bumper and Donald gettin it - Alex ⚞•⚟

 

@milena_mill3r

♬ Blue Foundation Eyes On Fire - JTHM1987🐼

 

@milena_mill3r

♬ Blue Foundation Eyes On Fire - JTHM1987🐼

 

@cornisgross ignore the pant leg 🙈 i miss baby 1D sm 😔 #onedirection#1d#halloween#halloweencostume#fart#lgbtq#lesbian#fyp#backflip#car ♬ original sound - 1d foreva

 

@allisonbickerstaff The beekeepers & their bumblebee 🐝🍯🌻 #costumeideas #halloweencostume ♬ Busy as a Bee - Helen Forrest & Benny Goodman & Benny Goodman Orchestra

 

@isalewa The clique. 😏 #halloween ♬ original sound - thexfactor

@ginnythecanecorso The Underwater Clique #halloween #spongebob #diy ♬ original sound - thexfactor

