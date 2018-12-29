Ariel Winter kutyáit mi is megölelgetnénk

A Modern család színésznője, Ariel Winter a hófödte hegyekben töltötte az idei karácsonyt, legutóbbi Insta-posztjában pedig arról is beszámolt: kutyáit is elvitte magával, mind a négyet.
Továbbá arra is felhívta követői figyelmet, ha hozzá hasonlóan ők is megmentenek egy kutyát a menhelyekről, jelezzék neki a poszt alatt. Az ebek egyébként karácsonyi egyen-szettet is kaptak, a nagy fehér ettől láthatóan be is aludt:
Christmas 2018 This was my first white Christmas and I feel so grateful I was able to share it with my babies. Our family photo this year (swipe) was just as much of a struggle as it was last year. They were DONE with our shit after the first set of photos. :) BY THE WAY…if you rescued or are going to rescue a furbaby before 2018 is over…tag me so I can happy cry about all of the amazing doggies who have found loving homes!!! Merry Christmas to you and yours⛄️❤️
Kiemelt kép: Instagram.com/arielwinter