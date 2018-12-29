Ariel Winter kutyáit mi is megölelgetnénk

A Modern család színésznője, Ariel Winter a hófödte hegyekben töltötte az idei karácsonyt, legutóbbi Insta-posztjában pedig arról is beszámolt: kutyáit is elvitte magával, mind a négyet.

Továbbá arra is felhívta követői figyelmet, ha hozzá hasonlóan ők is megmentenek egy kutyát a menhelyekről, jelezzék neki a poszt alatt. Az ebek egyébként karácsonyi egyen-szettet is kaptak, a nagy fehér ettől láthatóan be is aludt:

Kiemelt kép: Instagram.com/arielwinter