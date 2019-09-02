Kövess minket:
Nagyvilág
dorian hurrikánusabahamákidőjárás
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB, shows Tropical Storm Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 12:00 UTC on September 1, 2019. - Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a catastrophic Category 5 storm September 1, 2019, packing 160 mph (267 kph) winds as it was about to slam into the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas, US weather forecasters said. "#Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in a tweet."The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds," it said. (Photo by HO / NOAA/RAMMB / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NOAA/RAMMB/HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Gyönyörű, de nagyon ijesztő – így néz ki az űrből a Dorian hurrikán

24.hu
24.hu
2019. 09. 02. 07:45

Megírtuk, hogy hétfő este csaphat le Floridára a Bahama-szigetek történetének legpusztítóbb hurrikánjává erősödött Dorian, amelyet a miami székhelyű amerikai Országos Hurrikán Központ katasztrofálisnak minősített. A Bahamákon a 285-300 kilométeres sebességű szél hajókat fordított fel, háztetőket szakított le, egyes negyedeket földig tarolt.

Az elképesztő erejű hurrikánról több űrbeli felvétel is készült. Ezen az látható, ahogy Dorian megszületik:

Egy másik felvételen, amelyet a Nemzetközi Űrállomás kamerái rögzítettek, jól látható a hurrikán hatalmas mérete.

Ennél is látványosabbak – és ijesztőbbek – azonban azok a gifek, amelyeken az látszik, hogy hogyan forog a felkelő nap fényében a hurrikán. A felvételeket természetesen felgyorsították és a könnyebb értelmezés érdekében a partok vonalát utólag megrajzolták, de így is igen hatásos.

Kiemelt kép: Europress/HO/NOAA/RAMMB/AFP

Ajánlom a Facebookon (0)
Címkék: dorian hurrikánusabahamákidőjárástermészeti katasztrófahurrikán

Ajánlott videó mutasd mind

Ha kommentelni, beszélgetni, vitatkozni szeretnél, vagy csak megosztanád a véleményedet másokkal, a 24.hu Facebook-oldalán teheted meg. Ha bővebben olvasnál az okokról, itt találsz válaszokat.

Nézd meg a legfrissebb cikkeinket a címlapon!
Megnézem
24-logo

Engedélyezi, hogy a 24.hu értesítéseket
küldjön Önnek a kiemelt hírekről?
Az értesítések bármikor kikapcsolhatók
a böngésző beállításaiban.

Nem kérem Engedélyezem