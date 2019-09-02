Gyönyörű, de nagyon ijesztő – így néz ki az űrből a Dorian hurrikán

Megírtuk, hogy hétfő este csaphat le Floridára a Bahama-szigetek történetének legpusztítóbb hurrikánjává erősödött Dorian, amelyet a miami székhelyű amerikai Országos Hurrikán Központ katasztrofálisnak minősített. A Bahamákon a 285-300 kilométeres sebességű szél hajókat fordított fel, háztetőket szakított le, egyes negyedeket földig tarolt.

Az elképesztő erejű hurrikánról több űrbeli felvétel is készült. Ezen az látható, ahogy Dorian megszületik:

Feast your eyes on this full day 1-min resolution GOES-16 visible animation of #Hurricane #Dorian as it rapidly intensified from a Category 2 (90kt) to Category 4 (120kt) hurricane today.

Incredible "stadium effect" with the #eyewall at the end of the animation. So mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/RZGXA9JD1Y

— Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 31, 2019