Gyönyörű, de nagyon ijesztő – így néz ki az űrből a Dorian hurrikán

Megírtuk, hogy hétfő este csaphat le Floridára a Bahama-szigetek történetének legpusztítóbb hurrikánjává erősödött Dorian, amelyet a miami székhelyű amerikai Országos Hurrikán Központ katasztrofálisnak minősített. A Bahamákon a 285-300 kilométeres sebességű szél hajókat fordított fel, háztetőket szakított le, egyes negyedeket földig tarolt.
Az elképesztő erejű hurrikánról több űrbeli felvétel is készült. Ezen az látható, ahogy Dorian megszületik:
Feast your eyes on this full day 1-min resolution GOES-16 visible animation of #Hurricane #Dorian as it rapidly intensified from a Category 2 (90kt) to Category 4 (120kt) hurricane today.
Incredible "stadium effect" with the #eyewall at the end of the animation. So mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/RZGXA9JD1Y
— Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 31, 2019
Egy másik felvételen, amelyet a Nemzetközi Űrállomás kamerái rögzítettek, jól látható a hurrikán hatalmas mérete.
Cameras outside the station captured views of #HurricaneDorian at 12:16 p.m. ET on Sept. 1 as it churned over the northern Bahamas. The storm is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane, carrying the strongest winds in recorded history for the northwestern Bahamas. #Hurricane #Dorian pic.twitter.com/ug0sdD5JOj
— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) September 1, 2019
Ennél is látványosabbak – és ijesztőbbek – azonban azok a gifek, amelyeken az látszik, hogy hogyan forog a felkelő nap fényében a hurrikán. A felvételeket természetesen felgyorsították és a könnyebb értelmezés érdekében a partok vonalát utólag megrajzolták, de így is igen hatásos.
Sunrise on Hurricane Dorian.
A Category 5 monster. pic.twitter.com/BzWcCRJFVa
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 1, 2019
The sun rises on the core of the strongest northwest #Bahamas #hurricane in modern records as it inexorably spins toward the islands with its mesmerizing eye mesovortices, and now the catastrophic eyewall is onshore😰 #Dorian pic.twitter.com/B3b3uMC995
— Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) September 1, 2019
Here is today's incredible full day 1-min GOES-16 animation of #Hurricane #Dorian. Its structure has remained remarkably consistent today with no signs of an eyewall replacement cycle imminent. pic.twitter.com/nWMclrd7Za
— Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 31, 2019
Kiemelt kép: Europress/HO/NOAA/RAMMB/AFP