Tegye fel a kezét, aki nem főz a karantén alatt!

Happy Sunday! Spending this morning making my go-to 4-ingredient dark chocolate ganache from my new book, Everyone Can Bake (out April 14th, link in bio ⬆️), which we use in our kitchens for glazing and filling cakes. But you can also easily turn them into meltaway chocolate truffles too. Here’s how: INGREDIENTS: 220 grams (3/4 cup + 3 tbsp) heavy cream 45 grams (3 tbsp) whole milk 220 grams (7 1/4 oz semisweet or bittersweet dark chocolate,* chopped (about 1 1/4cups) 45 grams (3 tbsp) unsalted butter, at room temperature * It’s important to use a good quality dark chocolate like Valrhona. Some chocolate bars contain additives or artificial ingredients that will prevent you from getting the silky consistency you’re aiming for when making ganache. EQUIPMENT: Pot Mixing bowl Spatula METHOD: 1. Make the cream mixture: Combine the cream and the milk in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove from the heat. 2. Combine the cream mixture and the chocolate: Place the chocolate in a large bowl. Slowly pour the hot cream mixture over the chocolate in two additions and stir until the chocolate has melted and the mixture is smooth.* (* You’re mixing to melt the chocolate here, not to incorporate air, so stop mixing when all the chocolate has melted.) 3. Finish the ganache: Add the butter and stir until fully incorporated. Let cool completely.* (* Adding butter softens the ganache and makes it smoother.) / BEST FOR: ›› Filling tarts and light cakes—this is a rich filling, so I usually recommend a thin slice of chocolate ganache tart. ›› Glazing (i.e., finishing) mousse cakes when the ganache is still warm and liquid ›› Truffles (below)—ganache rolled and finished with unsweetened cocoa powder TO MAKE TRUFFLES: If you have extra ganache, cover the bowl and refrigerate the ganache for about 1-2 hours, or until set. Scoop a tablespoon of the chilled ganache and roll it into a ball with your hands. Scoop 65 grams (1/2 cup) unsweetened cocoa powder into a large bowl. Drop in a few balls of ganache at a time and toss to coat. Store the truffles in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Enjoy! #EveryoneCanBake (📸 by @evansungnyc)

