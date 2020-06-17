Ártatlannak tűnő, de elkeserítően szomorú videó készült az amerikai hétköznapokról

Egy connecticuti fiatal fekete fiú édesapja rakott ki egy rövid, de annál megrázóbb videót az Instagramra. A biztonsági kamera felvételén az látszik, hogy a 10 éves Elijah a ház előtti feljárón kosarazik, viszont amikor elmegy az utcán egy rendőrautó, gyorsan elrejtőzik a parkoló autó mögé.
Debated with myself for a few days before deciding to post this. I was at work watching my son shoot hoops in the driveway when I caught this. It floored me… I’ll save the dramatics, but growing up black or brown most of the time means fearing the police vs looking up to them. I live in an affluent neighborhood in Trumbull with a really good school system. This kid has all the opportunity to do/be whatever he wants unlike many kids who look like him because resources aren’t made available. Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong? I asked him why he did that when he got home. He replied; “because they killed George Floyd”. Stunned, I replied;ok kiddo. I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better. A manager at my job told me to tell him that doing what he did is ridiculous and that I should teach him not to be fearful of police. Deep down I don’t know if it’s true, maybe staying out of the way is best. He didn’t learn this behavior at home. We stream movies so he doesn’t see the news and we don’t talk negatively about police. No need to reply in the comments, but think to yourself.. What would you say?
Az apja a posztban azt írja, döbbenten nézte, ami történt, és utána megkérdezte a fiútól, miért bújt el.
Azért, mert megölték George Floydot.
– mondta erre a fiú.
Nem tudtam, és máig nem tudok mit mondani rá. A munkahelyemen a főnököm azt mondta, mondjam meg neki, hogy ez nevetséges hozzáállás, és meg kellene tanítanom rá, hogy ne féljen a rendőröktől. Belül nem is tudom, hogy ez igaz-e, lehet, hogy valójában az a legjobb, ha nem kerül az utukba.
– tette hozzá az apa. Egyébként azt is leírta, otthon nem néznek híreket, hogy a fiú ne onnan tanuljon, és sosem beszéltek neki negatívan a rendőrökről.