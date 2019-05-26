Beszédes grafikonon a zöldek feltámadása

A Europe Elects egy egyszerű, de látványos grafikonon mutatja meg, hogyan nőtt meg ugrásszerűen a zöldek támogatása Európában, úgy, hogy 2017 közepén mélyponton voltak, de most már jobban állnak, mint 2014-ben.

Ever since the election 2014, we at @EuropeElects have recorded voting behaviour in the EU. We will continue to do so. On our live projection page, you can see how the rise of the Greens already started in mid-2017 from a very low level. #EP2019

