More than two thousand settlements lack an ATM – installing one everywhere will be a huge challenge for banks

According to data from the Hungarian National Bank (MNB), there are currently 5,246 cash machines operating in Hungary, of which 4,475 are operated by commercial banks and 771 by independent service providers. There are currently 974 settlements where ATMs are present, while

2,181 settlements do not have any cash machines.

We also asked the central bank whether all banks and card issuers can be obligated to install ATMs in settlements where there are currently none, and whether those with few or no ATMs at all can also be required to do so. The MNB did not answer our question, nor did it clarify how the government’s plan could be implemented or how the new system could be built, stating that the national bank is not competent regarding questions about the detailed rules of the ATM installation programme. However, based on the bill published on 1 April, the central bank will have a role as well, since according to the plans, the President of the MNB will be authorised to “issue a decree concerning the detailed rules regarding the distribution of the burden and costs under this law among payment service providers, as well as the criteria for installation”.

The ATM installation regulations currently in effect were also laid down by the MNB in 2023. The central bank determined the number of ATMs within the capital, county seats and other settlements primarily based on the number of payment cards with a cash function issued by credit institutions. As a result, the number of ATMs noticeably increased, despite the significant decline during the COVID pandemic.

The bill, on the other hand, has already revealed certain details. For example, ensuring a suitable location for their respective cash machines will primarily be a task for the municipalities, but banks will be required to install the ATMs even if the local municipality is unable to do so. Banking institutions may also complete these tasks in cooperation with each other.

We asked Hungary’s major banks whether they are considering joint installation or operation.