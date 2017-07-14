Már külön plasztikai beavatkozás van a túlzott okostelefonozás okozta nyakráncokra

Piaci résre bukkant egy Beverly Hills-ben dolgozó plasztikai sebész: azokat a pácienseket várja kezelésre, akiknek a túl sok számítógépezés vagy okostelefon-nyomkodás miatt ráncosodik a nyaka.
Azt mondjuk nem nagyon értjük, hogy egyrészt ez tényleg valóban létező probléma-e.
A sebész, Jason Emer egyébként elmondja, hogy a helyes testtartás a legfontosabb, de ha valaki többre vágyik, akkor injekcióztassa be a nyakát Beloteróval, aminek a hialuronsav a fő összetevője, és a környező területekről “átviszi” a nedvességet a ráncos területre. Mindez így néz ki élesben:
How long do you spend on your computer or smartphone everyday? Tech Neck, or the process of letting your head fall forward when on electronic devices creates new wrinkles and can make your neck look extremely aged. Good posture is the first way to fix this, but Belotero is also an excellent solution because, with expert injection, it can eliminate the sight of deep wrinkles. The main ingredient in Belotero is hyaluronic acid, which pulls moisture from the surrounding area and plumps up sagging tissue. To see me as a patient in Beverly Hills, please contact my office. ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⏰Phone: 424-285-5545 🌍Website: www.JasonEmerMD.com 📩 Appointments@jasonemermd.com 📍Location: Beverly Hills, CA ⠀ For more before and after photos, information on my techniques, and verified reviews from patients check out 💉Realself: JasonEmerMD ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ 👤Facebook: JasonEmerMD⠀⠀ 👻Snapchat: JasonEmerMD⠀ 🐤Twitter: JasonEmerMD ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ This is my actual patient. Images © Jason Emer, MD. Please do not use or distribute images herein without written permission.⠀⠀ .
⠀⠀
|24hu
|vissza a címlapra