Kidobták a Red Hot Chili Peppers énekesét a Lakers meccséről

Elég nagy balhé kerekedett LeBron James első Los Angeles-i Lakers-meccséből: nem elég, hogy a csapat kikapott a Houston Rockets ellen, a hajrában Rajon Rondo és Chris Paul akaszkodott össze (utóbbi azon húzta fel magát, hogy a hazai irányító leköpte), Brandon Ingram is beszállt, mindhármukat kiállították. Azóta a liga el is tiltotta őket.

Nem maradt ki a botrányból a Red Hot Chili Peppers énekese, Anthony Kiedis sem, aki a pályáról távozó Chris Pault gyalázta elég vehemensen. Kiedist aztán kivezették a Staples Centerből.

AK (Anthony Kiedis) from Red Hot Chilie Peppers should of gotten kicked out the game for yelling profanities and flipping the bird to Chris Paul and the #Rockets staff. This is unacceptable @Lakers if this was a regular joe/fan he would of got kicked out the building. #NBA pic.twitter.com/ntSAGhlNku

— deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) 2018. október 21.