Kidobták a Red Hot Chili Peppers énekesét a Lakers meccséről

Futó Csaba
2018. 10. 22.

Elég nagy balhé kerekedett LeBron James első Los Angeles-i Lakers-meccséből: nem elég, hogy a csapat kikapott a Houston Rockets ellen, a hajrában Rajon Rondo és Chris Paul akaszkodott össze (utóbbi azon húzta fel magát, hogy a hazai irányító leköpte), Brandon Ingram is beszállt, mindhármukat kiállították. Azóta a liga el is tiltotta őket.

Nem maradt ki a botrányból a Red Hot Chili Peppers énekese, Anthony Kiedis sem, aki a pályáról távozó Chris Pault gyalázta elég vehemensen. Kiedist aztán kivezették a Staples Centerből.

Nyitókép: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

