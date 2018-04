Ezt csináld a megmaradt csempével

New product alert! New style and sized trays are now available on our #etsy page. Bring home this Spanish "jardin de rosas" (rose garden) 🥀 talavera serving tray and matching coasters. It may still be winter but this tray is in full bloom! . . . #talaveratray #talavera #tiletray #tilecoasters #homedecor #chicanoart #art #coffeetabletray #red #roses #blue #spring #nature #garden #etsyshop #seasons #instagood #followme #happy #beautiful #jardin

A post shared by Austen & Archer 🌵🌹 (@austenandarcher) on Mar 10, 2018 at 1:36pm PST