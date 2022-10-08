Minimum három hídpillér összedőlt a robbanás után

A Bellingcat munkatársa, Nick Waters szerint a Krími híd legalább három pillére összeomlott a szombat reggeli robbanást követően.
A tényellenőrző szervezet munkatársa a Twitteren elemezte a robbanás által okozott károkat.
Tanulmányoztam a Kercsi-szorosban történt hídrobbanást, és gondoltam összegyűjtöm, miket vettem észre. Először is: a robbanás a híd Ukrajna felé vezető sávját érintette, körülbelül a 45.300105, 36.513240 ponton.
– írja Waters.
I’ve been looking at the Kerch Strait bridge explosion and thought I’d make a thread of things I’ve noticed.
Firstly: the explosion affected the Ukraine-bound lane of the bridge at approximately 45.300105, 36.513240. pic.twitter.com/AgkUvfP4Kr
— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) October 8, 2022
Úgy tűnik, hogy a híd legalább három pillére összeomlott. Kettő ott, ahol egy vonat ég (1. helyszín), és egy másik kelet felé (2. helyszín).
– folytatja.
It seems at least three spans of the bridge have collapsed. Two at the location where a train is burning (location 1), and another further to the east (location 2). pic.twitter.com/aIz0rl48kf
— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) October 8, 2022
A legjelentősebb kár az 1. helyszínen keletkezett. Sokan megjegyezték, hogy a detonáció pillanatában egy nagy teherautó éppen erre a támaszpontra hajtott, amiről nem tudjuk fontos-e vagy sem.
– írja Waters.
The most significant damage took place at Location 1.
Many have noted that at the moment of detonation, a large truck had just driven onto this span, which may or may not be an important point. pic.twitter.com/VdRWnHV3GX
— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) October 8, 2022
(Guardian)