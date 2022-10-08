krím-félszigetpercről percreorosz-ukrán háború
Minimum három hídpillér összedőlt a robbanás után

2022. 10. 08. 13:13

A Bellingcat munkatársa, Nick Waters szerint a Krími híd legalább három pillére összeomlott a szombat reggeli robbanást követően.

A tényellenőrző szervezet munkatársa a Twitteren elemezte a robbanás által okozott károkat.

Tanulmányoztam a Kercsi-szorosban történt hídrobbanást, és gondoltam összegyűjtöm, miket vettem észre. Először is: a robbanás a híd Ukrajna felé vezető sávját érintette, körülbelül a 45.300105, 36.513240 ponton.

– írja Waters.

Úgy tűnik, hogy a híd legalább három pillére összeomlott. Kettő ott, ahol egy vonat ég (1. helyszín), és egy másik kelet felé (2. helyszín).

– folytatja.

A legjelentősebb kár az 1. helyszínen keletkezett. Sokan megjegyezték, hogy a detonáció pillanatában egy nagy teherautó éppen erre a támaszpontra hajtott, amiről nem tudjuk fontos-e vagy sem.

– írja Waters.

(Guardian)

Hatalmas robbanás rázta meg az orosz csapatok ellátása szempontjából kulcsfontosságú Krími hidat
