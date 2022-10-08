Minimum három hídpillér összedőlt a robbanás után

A Bellingcat munkatársa, Nick Waters szerint a Krími híd legalább három pillére összeomlott a szombat reggeli robbanást követően.

A tényellenőrző szervezet munkatársa a Twitteren elemezte a robbanás által okozott károkat.

– írja Waters.

I’ve been looking at the Kerch Strait bridge explosion and thought I’d make a thread of things I’ve noticed.

Firstly: the explosion affected the Ukraine-bound lane of the bridge at approximately 45.300105, 36.513240. pic.twitter.com/AgkUvfP4Kr

— Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) October 8, 2022