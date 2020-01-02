Sam Smith 10 évvel ezelőtti fotóját nehéz megállni nevetés nélkül

Csodás póz, csodás kellékek.

Ahogy sokan, úgy Sam Smith is beszállt a 10 éves kihívásnak is nevezett netes dilibe. A dolog leginkább abból áll, hogy emberek megosztanak egy képet magukról, hogyan néztek ki az éppen lezárult évtized elején, gyakran mellé párosítva egy fotót, hogy most, a végén hogyan néztek ki. Smith 10 évvel ezelőtt 17 éves volt, barátai révén pedig előkotort magáról egy nagyon vicces fotót azokból az időkből. A poszt leírásában elárulja, hogy a kezében látható Louis Vuitton táska természetesen hamisítvány.

Kiemelt kép: Rich Fury/Getty Images, iHeartMedia