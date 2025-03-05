András Simor after the Trump-Zelensky meeting: the new world order

The post-1945 world order, at least in the more democratic and developed parts of the world, was based on shared values, international treaties and legal systems, as well as solidarity, where both great and small sat at the table together, and the opinions of the small were, at the very least, heard. I do not wish to claim for a moment that everyone always adhered to these shared values, but those who did not at least blushed and felt ashamed when they broke their own commitments.

With the election of Donald Trump, this world order has now come to an end. And with it ends everything this world order has represented. The sanctity of sovereignty is over, solidarity is over, and so is international cooperation based on these principles. The G7 and G20 are over, the UN and its various organisations (at least those that functioned with any efficiency at all) are over, the World Trade Organisation is over, the Bretton Woods institutions, the IMF, the World Bank, and so on, are all over. And NATO is over as well. These organisations are no more, even if they do not formally cease to exist. Their operations will become hollow, their funding will dry up, and they will slowly wither away.

In the new world order, only brute force, power, and money matter. We are stepping back a century in time.

Who is this new world order bad for? Among the great powers, it is detrimental for Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

It is also disadvantageous for Americans because, no matter how powerful they are, they will be weaker without allies than they were before. In the past decades, they were largely able to assert their opinions and interests in the world due to the fact that they were not alone and that they could count on their allies. That is now over. The new world order is bad for every small country because they will now have no place at the table.